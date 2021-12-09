Thirsty Suitors Is The Next Game From Falcon Age Developer Outerloop

Falcon Age developer Outerloop Games announced a new game during The Game Awards this evening called Thirsty Suitors. Described as a "stylish, story-driven adventure," it has turn-based battles, skateboarding, and cooking, so it's certainly unique.

"Thirsty Suitors follows Jala as she returns home for her sister's wedding and has to face everything she ran away from: her brutal breakup with her childhood best friend, her immigrant parents' expectations, claustrophobic small-town gossip, the string of messily broken hearts she left behind, and her interfering grandmother, who has begun to send suitors to her home in the hopes of finding a match," reads a line from the game's description.

"Players will help Jala to confront her mistakes, make up with her exes, reconcile cultural differences and become the person she was meant to be through wildly varied gameplay with everything from RPG turn-based combat to radical skateboarding sections and action-packed cooking challenges," the description goes on to say.

Chandana Ekanayake, Outerloop Games co-founder and game director of Thirsty Suitors, said Annapurna is the "perfect partner" to publish the game.

"Our mission at Outerloop Games is to create accessible games about underrepresented cultures, and Thirsty Suitors will give players a glimpse into our teams' personal experiences growing up, which might be vastly different from what players have experienced themselves," Ekanayake said.