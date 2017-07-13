Third Game This Week Added to Xbox One Backwards Compatibility Program

Xbox One owners can add a classic fighting game to their library of Xbox 360 titles through Microsoft's backwards compatibility program. Super Street Fighter IV Arcade Edition is now available.

The game built on the original Street Fighter IV and added many new fighters, bonus stages, game modes, and more. If you already own a digital copy of Super Street Fighter IV Arcade Edition, it should be waiting in your Ready to Download list. If you own a physical copy, just pop the disc into your Xbox One and the download will begin. You can also buy the game in the Xbox Store for US $30 / £20 / AU $50.

Super Street Fighter IV Arcade Edition is the third Xbox 360 game this week to become playable on Xbox One. Two days ago, Microsoft announced Earth Defence Force: Insect Armageddon and F1 2014 were being added to the backwards compatibility list, with many more games on the way.

At E3 2017, Microsoft announced that original Xbox games are coming to the backwards compatible library. More recently we learned that four Halo games--including Halo 3, Halo 3: ODST, Halo 4, and Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary--will soon be playable on Xbox One too.

GameSpot is keeping track of every backwards compatible game announced for Xbox One, and you can check out the continuously updated list here.