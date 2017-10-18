  1. GS News Update: Slick New Star Wars Battlefront 2 PS4 Limited-Edition Systems Revealed
  2. Star Wars Battlefront II - Limited Edition PS4 Pro Trailer
  3. Call Of Duty: WWII - "Reassemble!" Live Action Trailer
  4. Resident Evil 7: Biohazard Gold Edition - TAPE-02 "Redfield" Trailer
  5. Who The Hell Is Jigsaw?
  6. Gran Turismo Sport - Arcade Mode Race Gameplay
  7. EA Shuts Down Visceral Games; Destiny 2 Exploit Removed - GS News Roundup
  8. GS News Update: EA Access Is Removing A Game Today For The First Time
  9. Killing Floor 2 - 2017 Halloween Horrors Event Trailer
  10. Heroes Of The Storm - Junkrat Spotlight Trailer
  11. GS News Update: EA Shuts Down Visceral, Shifting Development On Its Star Wars Action-Adventure Game
  12. GS News Update: Sony To Publish Nintendo Switch And PC Games Under New Label
Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Feature Article

Things I Wish I Knew Before Playing South Park: The Fractured But Whole

  • Feature
Comments

Super Tips for Super Kids

by and on

South Park has once again returned to video game platforms with a successful mix of RPG systems infused with South Park’s unmistakable character. The Fractured But Whole sees the kids go on another adventure, but things have changed a little since The Stick of Truth. Not only are they into superheroes now, but there's a new combat system to get your head around, along with a few other mechanical changes.

If you’re eager to go into this 20+ hour journey well-prepared, then the above video is for you. Jess McDonell will guide you through some need-to-know information regarding puzzles, character classes, and useful consumable items. If you're already making your way through the game, be sure to comment with any other tips you might have found!

If you’re curious about The Fractured But Whole, but haven’t pulled the trigger, be sure to check our review. Miguel Concepcion says that “The Fractured But Whole can be appreciated as a standalone adventure, accessible to those who've fallen off the TV series over a decade ago”. If you’re already on the train, then find out all the details about the upcoming story DLC!

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com
    • View Comments (0)
    doorselfin

    Edmond Tran

    Editor / Senior Video Producer for GameSpot in Australia. Token Asian.
    Load Comments

    More News