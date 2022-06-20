These Zelda And Super Mario Switch Controllers Are Available For Cheap

Looking to add another Switch controller to your collection without breaking the bank? Consider checking out these officially licensed gamepads from PDP Gaming, which feature Mario and Zelda designs and are currently discounted to less than $15.

While these gamepads didn’t find a spot on our best Switch controllers list, another product from PDP Gaming managed to make the cut. However, anyone in the market for a reliable, affordable backup controller for Switch should check these out. While you probably won't want either of them as your main controller, they are ideal for multiplayer sessions and could even be cool display pieces.