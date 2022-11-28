These Video Games For Dogs Might Have Cognitive Benefits For Aging Pups

In-development video games for dogs could have long-lasting, positive effects on their brain health. A UK start-up company called Joipaw is attempting to develop puzzle games for canines.

Currently, Joipaw's games run on a prototype console, with a saliva-resistant touchscreen. Dogs play the games by touching the screen with their nose. Prototypes include a whack-a-mole style game and a puzzle where dogs must identify which side of the screen has more bubbles. Upon successful play, the console dispenses treats.

A picture of the Joipaw console, displaying the company's logo. It's a small screen posted on a short stand.

According to a report from Axios, developer Joipaw co-founder Dersim Avdar began to develop a game for dogs to keep his active pet occupied. After reading a 2017 report that touchscreen games could have cognitive benefits for dogs, he realized the project might have wider applications.

The first challenge is getting and keeping the dog's attention on the console. They have to be taught to use it, often by putting peanut butter on the screen to entice their attention. Joipaw has tested the console on almost two dozen dogs, and getting the dogs to play without the initial reward has proven tricky, but far from impossible.

Joipaw's official website emphasizes the health benefits of the device and show off the console's data gathering features, which can help identify illness. There is currently no timeframe for Joipaw's release and the company is still developing a pricing model. The full release will include a wider variety of games, including some that humans can play against their dog, and a leaderboard.