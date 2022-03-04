These Steering Wheels Have Official Gran Turismo 7 Support

Sony and developer Polyphany Digital have shared a full list of supported steering wheel controllers for Gran Turismo 7. If you're looking to up your game and zip around the track with a little more realism, you'll want to be using one of these. However, keep in mind that one of the supported controllers is incompatible with PS5.

Below is the full list available on the official Gran Turismo 7 support page. As you can see, it's limited to three manufacturers:

Stick-shift controls are possible in Gran Turismo 7, assuming your controller features a gear stick and clutch. To enable it, select "Manual (MT) transmission" in the Driving Options menu and then enter a race. You can press the clutch pedal to activate manual clutch in this mode, or use the gear stick on its own to enable auto-clutch mode, which will make things easier for newcomers.

Gran Turismo 7 is available now, and the game must be played online for nearly all content. Despite this requirement, we've been having a good time with the racer, awarding the game a tentative 8/10 in our Gran Turismo 7 review-in-progress.

