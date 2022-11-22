These PC Game Bundles Are Only $1 For A Limited Time

A dollar doesn't get you much these days, but if you head on over to Fanatical right now, it can get you some PC game bundles. That's right, as part of Fanatical's Black Friday specials, you can pick from a selection of game bundles, deluxe editions, and more, all for a dollar each. Perfect for anyone looking to add some games to their Steam library.

One particular collection that stands out from the pack is Abe's Exoddus and Munch's Oddysee Pack, which combines two great games in the Oddworld series together for a buck. Hextones is also a great distraction as a challenging matching puzzle game based on classic genres. The Valfaris and Slain double pack is also worth considering.

For more Black Friday sales on PC, check out the Epic Games Store Black Friday deals that just launched and Fanatical's Black Friday sale that has discounts on over 1,000 games.

Disclaimer: GameSpot and Fanatical are both owned by Fandom.