These PC Game Bundles Are Only $1 For A Limited Time

Stretch your dollar really far with these great deals at Fanatical.

By on

1 Comments

A dollar doesn't get you much these days, but if you head on over to Fanatical right now, it can get you some PC game bundles. That's right, as part of Fanatical's Black Friday specials, you can pick from a selection of game bundles, deluxe editions, and more, all for a dollar each. Perfect for anyone looking to add some games to their Steam library.

One particular collection that stands out from the pack is Abe's Exoddus and Munch's Oddysee Pack, which combines two great games in the Oddworld series together for a buck. Hextones is also a great distraction as a challenging matching puzzle game based on classic genres. The Valfaris and Slain double pack is also worth considering.

For more Black Friday sales on PC, check out the Epic Games Store Black Friday deals that just launched and Fanatical's Black Friday sale that has discounts on over 1,000 games.

See al Dollar Collections at Fanatical

Disclaimer: GameSpot and Fanatical are both owned by Fandom.

Walmart Black Friday Sale Includes Many Of The Best Gaming Deals
See More

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

PC
Black Friday 2022 Deals
Join the conversation
There are 1 comments about this story
Load Comments (1)