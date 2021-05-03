The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
These Must-Play Nintendo Switch Games Are On Sale For $40 Right Now
A few of the best Switch games have gotten rare discounts this week.
Although first-party Switch game deals are becoming more common than they once were, the platform's best games don't usually drop by more than $10 or $15 outside of Black Friday. This week, however, a few of the best Nintendo Switch games have been slashed by 20 bucks, dropping them to $40 each. The small sale includes New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, Super Mario Odyssey, Fire Emblem: Three Houses, and Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition. The deals are available at multiple retailers, including Amazon and GameStop, and the sale will likely run all week (or while supplies last).
Fire Emblem: Three Houses
$40 (was $60)
Fire Emblem: Three Houses is one of those Switch games that's rarely included in $40 sales, and if you haven't experienced this tactical adventure yet, it's absolutely worth it at this price. With three major story routes to play and DLC that adds a fourth house, Fire Emblem: Three Houses offers excellent replayability with over 100 hours of gameplay if you want to see it all.
Super Mario Odyssey
$40 (was $60)
Super Mario Odyssey is another Switch title that's not often on sale, and it's undoubtedly one of the best Switch games released to date and the franchise's masterpiece. Earning a rare 10/10 in GameSpot's Super Mario Odyssey review, the platformer follows Mario and a sentient hat named Cappy as they travel through numerous worlds to save Princess Peach from being forced to marry Bowser. It even has an excellent multiplayer mode that lets a second player take control of Cappy and attack enemies.
Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition
$40 (was $60)
The definitive edition of Xenoblade Chronicles released one year ago on Nintendo Switch, and if you've held off on picking it up, you can grab it for $40 today. The acclaimed JRPG has been updated with enhanced visuals, a remastered soundtrack, numerous quality-of-life improvements, and a new epilogue set one year after the game's main story.
New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
$40 (was $60)
This fun platformer bundles New Super Mario Bros. U and New Super Luigi U with upgraded visuals, HD Rumble support, new playable characters, and more. Featuring traditional Mario side-scrolling gameplay, New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe is a great option for the entire family and even lets up to four players play together locally.
These Switch games are just a few of the best deals this week. With Star Wars Day happening on Tuesday, there's a whole host of Star Wars Day deals floating around, including dozens of game deals across PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, and PC--and this very strange Tauntaun sleeping bag for $50 at GameStop.
