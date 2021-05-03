These Must-Play Nintendo Switch Games Are On Sale For $40 Right Now

Although first-party Switch game deals are becoming more common than they once were, the platform's best games don't usually drop by more than $10 or $15 outside of Black Friday. This week, however, a few of the best Nintendo Switch games have been slashed by 20 bucks, dropping them to $40 each. The small sale includes New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, Super Mario Odyssey, Fire Emblem: Three Houses, and Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition. The deals are available at multiple retailers, including Amazon and GameStop, and the sale will likely run all week (or while supplies last).

These Switch games are just a few of the best deals this week. With Star Wars Day happening on Tuesday, there's a whole host of Star Wars Day deals floating around, including dozens of game deals across PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, and PC--and this very strange Tauntaun sleeping bag for $50 at GameStop.