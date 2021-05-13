These Great Wireless Earbuds Are Only $50 Today

Truly wireless earbuds aren't nearly as pricey as they used to be, while brands have had the time to work out many of the small teething issues with new designs. Anker is one such company, and today you can pick up a pair of its affordable Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Earbuds for nearly half price. Best Buy has discounted the earbuds to just $50, but you'll need to be fine with them looking an awful lot like Apple AirPods.

Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 $50 (was $80) The Soundcore Liberty Air 2 connect to devices using Bluetooth 5.0, which allows them to also utilize aptX support for better sounding music over a wireless connection. The silicon tips help you get a nice seal in your ear, too, which provides some passive noise cancelling to drown out the world around you. They're also equipped with four microphones which actively cancel out noise during calls, ensuring you are crystal clear on the other end even if you're taking a stroll down a busy street. See at Best Buy

The earbuds themselves have a rated battery life of seven hours, while the charging case extends that to 28 hours. The case can be charged with the included cable or wirelessly on any Qi charging pad, which is a nice touch for a product at this price range. The earbuds are also IPX5-rated, which means you can rest easy using them for some sweaty sessions at the gym.

The Soundcore Liberty Air 2 is one of many deals of the day over at Best Buy, which includes discounts on a Western Digital 1TB Blue 2.5-inch SSD and a Mount-It Standing Desk Converter if you're looking for a nice upgrade to your home office.