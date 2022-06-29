These Great JBL Bluetooth Earbuds Are 50% Off
The JBL Live Free NC+ wireless earbuds are available for just $75.
There’s no shortage of great wireless earbuds on the market nowadays, although popular brands are incredibly expensive--often costing well over $100. Included in that group are the JBL Live Free NC+ earbuds which retail for $150 at Amazon but right now you can snag them for just $75 at GameStop Deals.
JBL Live Free NC+ Earbuds
$75 (was $150)
You're getting a premium pair of Bluetooth earbuds for a bargain price. With the included charging case, you’ll get up to 21 hours of battery life, along with a quick-connect sync system that automatically pairs the earbuds to your device after opening the case. They’re also sweat resistant and waterproof, making them a great companion for the gym. Touch controls are built right into the buds, letting you change the settings without having to break out your phone. Rounding out the package are premium features such as Qi-compatible charging, ANC, and an ergonomic design that’s crafted for a comfortable fit during extended use.
Each purchase comes with earbuds, three different ear tip sizes, two sizes of gel-sleeves, the charging case, and a quick start guide. If the JBL earbuds don’t live up to your standards, you’ll have 30 days to return the product.
While the JBL Live Free NC+ earbuds are great for all-around use, anyone seeking a dedicated gaming headset should check out our best headset roundups for Xbox, PS5, Switch, and PC.
Best Gaming & Tech Deals This Week
- Star Wars Collection Bundles 14 Games For $21
- 25 Free Games Are Available Now Ahead Of Prime Day For Members
- Prime Day TV Deals: Best Early Discounts Available Now
- + Show More Best Gaming & Tech Deals This Week Links (4)
- PlayStation Mid-Year Sale Has Big Discounts On Hundreds Of Games
- This Affordable Simulator Lets You Play Golf At Home
- Nintendo Switch Exclusives Are Discounted In New eShop Sale
- Amazon Prime Day Dates Revealed: The Big Sale Is Just Weeks Away
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com
Join the conversation