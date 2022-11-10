These Fantastic Legend Of Zelda Books Are B2G1 Free At Amazon

With winter closing in for the chill, now is a good time to start preparing for the cold months that lie ahead. There's nothing cozier than a warm blanket and a mug of your favorite hot beverage, and adding a book only makes things better. Over on Amazon, you can score a number of great books detailing the history of Nintendo's Legend of Zelda series at an exceptional discount as part of Amazon's current B2G1 free sale.

Each book has received a big price reduction, but as an added bonus, you can buy two of them and get the third book for free. Or technically, buy three books, and the cheapest one in your basket will be free (Amazon spreads the discount across all three times). The items on offer include the expanded edition guide to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, a 512-page hardcover guidebook that covers everything in the main 2017 game as well as the two Expansion Pass DLC packs.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild -- Creating a Champion deluxe edition

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Expanded Edition - $32 ( $40 )

The Legend of Zelda Encyclopedia $25.83 - ( $40 )

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild--Creating a Champion $27.12 - ( $40 )

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild--Creating a Champion Hero's Edition $57 - ( $100 )

Then there's The Legend of Zelda Encyclopedia, a 320-page book that covers everything from the original Legend of Zelda up to Twilight Princess HD and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild - Creating a Champion, which contains artwork, interviews, and an in-depth history of the Hyrule of Breath of the Wild. Finally, there's a Hero's Edition of Creating a Champion available, which packages the book in a deluxe slipcase edition, and includes an exclusive cover, a map of Hyrule printed on cloth, an art print of the Champions' photo Link hangs in his home, and a glass replica of a spirit orb.

