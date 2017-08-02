These Countries Have The World's Fastest Internet Connections (Spoiler: It's Definitely Not The US)

The US may be one of the world's leaders when it comes to internet technology, but it certainly doesn't have the fastest connections. Neither does the UK or Canada, for that matter, according to a new survey released by internet phone provider Ooma. If you want lightning-fast internet, you better head to Asia.

South Korea has the world's fastest internet connections. At an average speed of 27 Mbps it's nearly double the average in the United States (15.3 Mbps) and the UK (15 Mbps). Norway has the second-fastest connection speeds, with Hong Kong, Sweden, and Switzerland following. While the UK is well down the list, it does have the fastest mobile internet speeds in the world.

Ooma also looked at who has the fastest public Wi-Fi and found Lithuania has the fastest connections in the world, followed by Croatia and Estonia. The UK came in 6th place, with the US coming in 20th place. Despite the US's slow speeds, it has a fairly high number of public Wi-Fi hotspots, coming in 5th place in the world at 5.8 people-per-hotspot (ahead of the UK and Canada, but well-behind world leader France).

You can read Ooma's full findings on its website (including who has the slowest connections), but here's a quick look at the top countries in the world with the internet connections and the fastest public WiFi.

Fastest Internet Connections

South Korea Norway Hong Kong Sweden Switzerland

Fastest Public WiFi