These 8 PC Games Are Free For Humble Choice Members This Month

November’s Humble Choice games are now available, giving you eight games to permanently add to your library. This includes Kingdoms of Amalur Re-Reckoning, Hell Let Loose, Raji, and more. Members can head over to the Humble Choice page to scoop up the games right now. If you’re not a member, you can join the service for just $12/month.

Aside from free monthly games, Humble Choice gives you access to the Humble Games Collection, which includes more than 50 DRM-free indies. Among this selection, you’ll find Signalis, Moonscars, A Short Hike, and dozens of other innovative titles. Membership also includes exclusive discounts and deals that aren’t made available to the general public.

If you’re not currently a Humble Choice member, November is a pretty great time to check out the service. Here’s a look at all eight games offered for free this month:

Humble Choice November 2022

Raji

Morbid The Seven Acolytes

Hell Let Loose

Kingdoms of Amalur Re-Reckoning

Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun - Aiko's Choice

Robo Quest

Eldest Souls

Unmetal

As an added bonus, Ghost Song will join the Humble Games Collection when it launches on November 3. This 2D metroidvania sends you to the mysterious moon of Lorian to explore its subterranean caverns and try to unravel a mysterious narrative. It looks to offer a unique twist on the genre, and should make a good addition to the Humble Games Collection when it arrives later this week.

Of the games already available, Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning is one of the standouts. It typically retails for $40, so gaining it as part of this bundle is a pretty solid deal. If you’re unfamiliar with this action-RPG, you’ll be treated to an arcade-combat system, a gorgeous world to explore, and enough questing to keep you busy for north of 50 hours.

Remember--the monthly games are yours to own forever. Humble Choice costs $12/month, and you’re free to cancel your plan or skip a month if needed. It won’t be for everyone, but if you find yourself spending tons of cash on indie games, it might be a great way to reel in your budget.