There's Now A Gamer Edition Of Monopoly With $3 "Power Packs"

There've been countless different Monopoly editions released over the years, and there have even been several Monopoly video games. Now there's a video game-themed edition of the tabletop game in the works.

Hasbro announced the Monopoly Gamer Edition today, which is essentially a Super Mario Bros. makeover of Monopoly. You choose from Mario, Donkey Kong, Princess Peach, and Yoshi to play as, then progress around the board, attempting to collect coins, defeat bosses, and buy property.

The Gamer Edition isn't just Monopoly re-skinned with Mario aesthetics, though. It has a couple of new gameplay mechanics that are unique to this edition. "For the first time in Monopoly history, each character token will have its own unique power-up ability," Hasbro wrote in a press release. "For example, landing on the Super Star board space will activate Princess Peach's Super Star ability to collect rent from the bank. Players can also activate a special power-up boost by rolling the power-up die."

Hasbro is also selling additional "Power Packs" which contain another character token. These will go for $3 each.

The Gamer Edition will be available in August for $25 at most retailers. Hasbro is also selling a Gamer Collector's Edition for $40. This special edition has "premium packaging" and includes the special Bowser token. The Collector's Edition is on sale starting today at GameStop, and it'll come to other stores later this year. You can take a closer look at the game board and pieces in the video on GameStop's page.