There's More To Justice League's Cyborg Than Trailers Suggest

DC's Justice League is just a few months away from release, and many are curious about its lesser known hero, Cyborg. Joe Morton, who plays Dr. Silas Stone--the father of the hero--discussed working on the November film, as well introducing Victor Stone, also known as Cyborg, into the ensemble film.

Morton appeared in 2016's Batman v. Superman during a string of odd scenes in which the audience is shown videos of other metahumans within the DC cinematic universe, like Flash and Aquaman. One of those scenes included Dr. Silas Stone, who was trying to figure out a way to save his son, who had not yet become Cyborg.

Many fans have been vocal that it's hard to get excited about Cyborg in Justice League simply because they are unfamiliar with the character and his origin. Morton explained that this will be covered: "With Cyborg and with Silas Stone, you're getting the sort of outside story," Morton told GameSpot. "You'll get to know them through the death of Cyborg's mother. You'll get to know what Silas is in terms of reconstructing his son. You'll get to know the angst between Silas and Victor, his son."

He went on to explain that down the line, Cyborg will get his own solo film because there is more to him than meets the eye: "What I love about what they've done so far--especially because the character is African-American--you get to understand the difficulty of being 'the other.' Cyborg is unlike the other superheroes. He has no alias to hide behind. He is who and what he is, so when he walks down the street, that's who you see, and people are obviously afraid of him."

Because of a family tragedy with Zack Snyder, Morton worked with two different directors on this film, Snyder and Joss Whedon, who each have a few superhero films under each of their belts: "I enjoyed working with both directors. Joss Whedon was terrific and so was Zack Snyder," explained Morton. "Zack is intense about the work. He knows film inside and out. It's very light-hearted and comic book-ish. I think with comic book films, the guys that do them know the comics so well, they bring that whole attitude with them onto the set. It's delightful. It's great."

Justice League will hit theaters on November 17--that is, as long as there are no delays with digitally removing Superman's mustache.