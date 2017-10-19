There's A PUBG-Style VR Game In The Works

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds now holds the record for the highest number of concurrent users on Steam, so it was only a matter of time before we saw other studios try out the Battle Royale formula. Epic Games already took a stab at it in Fortnite; now, a small team has taken on the task of building a PUBG-like game in virtual reality.

In a post on Reddit, Oneiric Entertainment's creative director, Sean Pinnock, announced that the team had started work on a VR Battle Royale game called Virtual Battlegrounds. From a short look at gameplay, it's got everything you'd expect: parachuting out of a plane, looting weapons from houses, drivable vehicles. It's a bit unpolished right now, but it's still very early in development; the developer promises a lot more to come. You can check it out in action below.

Considering the relatively small player base of VR headsets, the team is limiting games to 16 players at the moment, although there are plans to expand that if the game becomes popular. There'll be free-for-all and squad options, too.

According to Pinnick, this has been a very community-driven project from the beginning; even the idea came from a previous post the studio made on Reddit. Pinnick has been actively gathering suggestions from the comments on the announcement post, as well.

Oneiric says that the game will be released in 2018, although it's unclear if it'll fully launch or enter Early Access. The studio is currently taking signups for Early Alpha players. It's currently planned for launch on HTC Vive and Oculus Rift.