There's A New Call Of Duty Mobile Game In Development

The announcement was made in Activision's latest earnings report.

Although Activision Blizzard is currently embroiled in a California lawsuit about its alleged culture of harassment and discrimination, the company is still pushing forward with new game announcements. CEO Bobby Kotick began the latest earnings call by acknowledging the lawsuit, before continuing to make announcements including a new Call of Duty game from Sledgehammer Games, and a new Call of Duty mobile game.

"We have established a new mobile internal studio and are aggressively adding mobile [inaudible] across several teams including Beenox and Activision Shanghai," Activision president Rob Kostich said during the call. "These teams are leading the development of a new unannounced mobile title within the Call of Duty universe that we expect will help take the franchise to new heights."

While a number of older mobile games exist in the Call of Duty franchise, Call of Duty: Mobile has been Activision's main focus since it released in 2019. Now, Activision PR has confirmed that a new mobile project is in the works for the franchise, along with the creation of a new internal mobile studio that will be supported by Beenox and Activision Shanghai Studios.

Call of Duty Mobile
