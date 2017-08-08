There's A Cool-Looking Fallout Board Game In The Works

It's been over a year and a half since Fallout 4 came out, and there's no word yet of when we might see another game in the series. However, if you still have a desire to experience more of the Fallout universe, there's good news today: Fantasy Flight Games just announced a Fallout board game, and it looks pretty awesome.

Known simply as Fallout, the board game is an attempt to adapt the popular decision-making, RPG formula of the series to a board game format. According to the developer, it's inspired specifically by Fallout 3 and Fallout 4. The map is composed of Settlers of Catan-like hexagons, which can contain terrain features or nothing but irradiated landscape.

The board game has all the elements you'd expect: different classes of characters, a SPECIAL skill tree, factions that you can cooperate with or war against, quests, vaults, and bottlecaps. Fantasy Flight Games particularly emphasizes that the game allows for decision-making, meaning that your experience changes dramatically depending on what you do in the game.

"Depending on the route you take, new numbered cards are pulled from a card library, and enter the draw deck for subsequent encounters, changing the entire course of the potential adventure for both you and the other players," FFG explains on its website. "In one instance, you might choose to free some super mutants from imprisonment. Afterward, super mutant encounter cards enter the draw deck, as the hulking creatures range out across the wasteland."

The game is meant for one to four players, and it's scheduled for release sometime in Q4 2017. There's no word yet on price. You can read a lot more about the nuances of the game over at FFG's website.