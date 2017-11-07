There's A Call Of Duty: WW2-Branded Motorcycle, And It Actually Looks Awesome
Cruise on a cycle with World War II-era style.
Related
We'll begin emailing you updates about %gameName%.
The Call of Duty series is no stranger to bizarre or unique promotions--you may have seen a Call of Duty-branded Jeep driving around in the past. Recently, publisher Activision announced that Call of Duty: WWII features another wild promotion, and this one is actually pretty cool.
Activision has partnered with motorcycle manufacturer Indian to create a real-world, Call of Duty: WWII promotional bike. However, it's not a normal modern-day, souped-up motorcycle: this one is styled after Indian bikes that were used during the war by the United States Army. The bike is essentially a custom-designed version of Indian's 2018 Scout, but styled to look like the Scout 741B from the 40s. Take a look at it below.
The company is only making a limited number of these, and it's not clear if they'll go on sale. However, Americans can get a chance to win one by purchasing a season pass at GameStop.
Since it played a role in American transport during the war, the 741B also shows up in the game itself. Call of Duty: WWII launched last week on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. You can watch our recent feature on the history of Call of Duty games set in World War II here.
Join the conversation