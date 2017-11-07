There's A Call Of Duty: WW2-Branded Motorcycle, And It Actually Looks Awesome

The Call of Duty series is no stranger to bizarre or unique promotions--you may have seen a Call of Duty-branded Jeep driving around in the past. Recently, publisher Activision announced that Call of Duty: WWII features another wild promotion, and this one is actually pretty cool.

Activision has partnered with motorcycle manufacturer Indian to create a real-world, Call of Duty: WWII promotional bike. However, it's not a normal modern-day, souped-up motorcycle: this one is styled after Indian bikes that were used during the war by the United States Army. The bike is essentially a custom-designed version of Indian's 2018 Scout, but styled to look like the Scout 741B from the 40s. Take a look at it below.

The company is only making a limited number of these, and it's not clear if they'll go on sale. However, Americans can get a chance to win one by purchasing a season pass at GameStop.

Since it played a role in American transport during the war, the 741B also shows up in the game itself. Call of Duty: WWII launched last week on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. You can watch our recent feature on the history of Call of Duty games set in World War II here.