There Could Be Nintendo Switch Stock Shortages This Holiday

In some parts of the world, the Nintendo Switch remains a hard-to-find console. It sounds like it could stay that way for the foreseeable future.

Nintendo of America president Reggie Fils-Aime said during a Variety speaking event this week that he could not say definitively that there would be enough units in stock during the all-important shopping season. What he did say is that Nintendo's supply chain is capable of hitting its goal of 10 million units shipped this fiscal year. Part of what gives him confidence is that demand is "certainly" there, Fils-Aime said.

Super Mario Odyssey is one of the big Switch games this holiday

But as far as shortages go, Fils-Aime said he can't rule that out. "Are we going to have enough for the holiday? That's what we are focused on," the executive said.

Last month, a Nintendo spokesperson confirmed that Nintendo was planning to "ramp up" Switch production in time to meet demand for the holiday season. "We're doing everything we can to make sure everyone who wants to buy a Nintendo Switch system can do so," Nintendo said in a statement to The Wall Street Journal. "We will ramp up production for the holiday period, which has been factored into our forecast."

As of June 30, Nintendo sold 4.7 million Switch units worldwide. Nintendo's stock is up 50 percent since the console's release in March, and with big games like Super Mario Odyssey and the holiday season coming up, Nintendo's fortunes could improve.

Also during the Variety event, Fils-Aime criticized virtual reality, saying the current state of the technology doesn't provide for very fun experiences.

The Switch is not everything it could be right now, as it's still missing streaming services like Netflix and YouTube. You can check out GameSpot's gallery here to see the 15 Things We Want To See From Nintendo Switch. You can also check out GameSpot's roundup of all the last-gen games we'd like to see ported to the Switch.