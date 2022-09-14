Theatrhythm Final Bar Line Preorder Guide: Bonuses, Available Editions, And More

Theatrhythm Final Bar Line is taking iconic soundtracks from the Final Fantasy series (along with other Square Enix titles) and packaging them into a quirky music game. It’s set to release for PlayStation 4 and Switch on February 16, but preorders are now open. Three different editions are up for grabs, and there’s even a nice preorder bonus for reserving an early copy.

Theatrhythm Final Bar Line Preorder Bonuses

Preorder Theatrhythm Final Bar Line and you’ll get a set of 15 Profile Cards. There are currently no retailer-exclusive preorder bonuses, although that could change as we learn more about the game and inch closer to its release.

Theatrhythm Final Bar Line is essentially a celebration of music. The base game offers 385 tracks from across the Final Fantasy franchise (and other iconic Square Enix titles), with you pressing buttons to the beat as they fly across the screen. There’s even an online multiplayer mode that lets up to eight players battle against each other in frantic, fast-paced matches.

Memorable music isn’t the only thing you’ll find in Theatrhythm Final Bar Line, as more than 100 iconic characters and monsters from previous games will make an appearance on your screen. It might not be a traditional Final Fantasy game, but it’s shaping up to be an incredible tribute to the long-running series.