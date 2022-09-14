Theatrhythm Final Bar Line Preorder Guide: Bonuses, Available Editions, And More
Theatrhythm Final Bar Line will release for Switch and PS4 on February 16.
Theatrhythm Final Bar Line is taking iconic soundtracks from the Final Fantasy series (along with other Square Enix titles) and packaging them into a quirky music game. It’s set to release for PlayStation 4 and Switch on February 16, but preorders are now open. Three different editions are up for grabs, and there’s even a nice preorder bonus for reserving an early copy.
Theatrhythm Final Bar Line Preorder Bonuses
Preorder Theatrhythm Final Bar Line and you’ll get a set of 15 Profile Cards. There are currently no retailer-exclusive preorder bonuses, although that could change as we learn more about the game and inch closer to its release.
Preorder Theatrhythm Final Bar Line Standard Edition
$50
If you’re looking for the cheapest way to join in on the musical action, the standard edition is for you. This includes the base game and any eligible preorder bonuses. You can purchase a digital copy through PSN or the Switch eShop.
Preorder Theatrhythm Final Bar Line Digital Deluxe Edition
$80
Step up to the digital deluxe edition, and you’ll benefit from 27 extra music tracks and the Season Pass Vol. 1 (which includes an additional 30 tracks from titles such as Live a Live and The World Ends With You).
Preorder Theatrhythm Final Bar Line Premium Digital Deluxe Edition
$100
Its price tag is a bit eye-watering, but at least you’re getting a lot of digital goodies with your purchase. Beyond everything included in the digital deluxe edition, the premium digital deluxe edition adds the Season Pass Vol. 2 and Season Pass Vol 3. Each pass offers 30 new tracks--this time from the likes of Octopath Traveler, Xenogears, and other hit titles. Season Passes will go live every two to three weeks, although official timing for their releases is yet to be announced.
Theatrhythm Final Bar Line is essentially a celebration of music. The base game offers 385 tracks from across the Final Fantasy franchise (and other iconic Square Enix titles), with you pressing buttons to the beat as they fly across the screen. There’s even an online multiplayer mode that lets up to eight players battle against each other in frantic, fast-paced matches.
Memorable music isn’t the only thing you’ll find in Theatrhythm Final Bar Line, as more than 100 iconic characters and monsters from previous games will make an appearance on your screen. It might not be a traditional Final Fantasy game, but it’s shaping up to be an incredible tribute to the long-running series.
Best Gaming & Tech Deals This Week
- Get Splatoon 3 For $49 On Release Day
- The Splatoon 3 Pro Controller Is Available Now
- The Best Gaming And Tech Deals At Amazon
- + Show More Best Gaming & Tech Deals This Week Links (3)
- The Biggest Games Releasing In September 2022: Splatoon 3, NBA 2K23, And More
- Get 16 2K Games For Only $18: Borderlands 3, BioShock Collection, And More
- NBA 2K23 Deal Includes Bunch Of Free In-Game Currency
GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com
Join the conversation