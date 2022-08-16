The Xbox Store Is Hosting Multiple Big Sales Right Now
Far Cry 6, Rainbow Six Siege, Assassin's Creed Valhalla, and more are all getting big price cuts.
Several new sales are now live on the Xbox Store, making it easy to save on hit titles like Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Far Cry 6. A bunch of older games are discounted too, including Rayman Origins, Rainbow Six Siege, and The Elder Scrolls Online.
If you’ve missed out on the recent Wolfenstein games, you can pick up a bundle of all four for just $20. This includes The New Order, The Old Blood, The New Colossus, and Youngblood. Far Cry 6 is also on sale for just $24, so if you like your FPS games to be of the open-world variety, be sure to check it out.
If you’re one of the few people yet to experience Skyrim, the Anniversary Edition is discounted to just $20 right now. You can also check out The Elder Scrolls Online, which is down to just six bucks. The Bethesda games are on sale as part of the Xbox Store's QuakeCon sale. If you own other platforms, make sure to check out our roundup of the best QuakeCon deals available now.
The Division 2, Dishonored 2, and Rainbow Six Extraction are also getting price cuts, making now a great time to check out the shooters. We’ve put together a list of our favorite deals below, although make sure to swing by the Xbox Store and check out everything up for grabs.
Best deals on Xbox Store
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla -- $24 ($
60)
- Atari Flashback Classics Vol. 1 -- $10 ($
20)
- Disciples: Liberation Digital Deluxe Edition -- $36 ($
60)
- Dishonored 2 -- $6 ($
30)
- The Division 2: Warlords of New York Ultimate Edition -- $24 ($
80)
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition -- $20 ($
50)
- The Elder Scrolls Online -- $6 ($
20)
- The Evil Within 2 -- $8 ($
40)
- Far Cry 6 -- $24 ($
60)
- Far Cry Anthology -- $50 ($
150)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising Gold Edition -- $25 ($
100)
- Just Dance 2022: Ultimate Edition -- $38 ($
75)
- Rage 2 -- $10 ($
40)
- Rainbow Six Extraction -- $20 ($
40)
- Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition -- $10 ($
40)
- Rayman Legends -- $5 ($
20)
- Rayman Origins -- $5 ($
15)
- Riders Republic Deluxe Edition -- $32 ($
70)
- Trials Fusion -- $5 ($
20)
- Tropico 6: Next Gen Edition -- $30 ($
50)
- Wolfenstein: Alt History Collection -- $20 ($
60)
