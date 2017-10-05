The Xbox One X Has An Image Of Master Chief Riding A Scorpion Inside It Apparently

Every Xbox One X console has a special image on the inside of it, apparently, and it may not be what you expect. A new teardown video from Spanish technology YouTube channel Unocero reveals that the console contains a cheeky nod to the console's Project Scorpio codename in the form of a cartoon-style Master Chief who is riding a scorpion.

You may never see this for yourself, as opening up your console will likely void your warranty. But doesn't it feel good to know that Master Chief is there, riding that super-sized scorpion presumably into battle? I think so. You can see it for yourself in the video below, at around the 11:11 mark (via WindowsCentral).

This is not the first time Microsoft has put a tiny Master Chief--its flagship mascot--on the inside of an Xbox console. The Xbox One S features a tiny version of the protagonist on its inside--you can see an image of that here.

The Xbox One X launches on November 7, priced at $500 in the US. It's the most powerful and the smallest console Microsoft has ever made. It plays all Xbox One games and works with controllers and other peripherals you may already own. There is a special Xbox One X Scorpio Edition that features "Scorpio" branding on the console and controller (and presumably Master Chief riding the scorpion on the inside).

GameSpot will have much more on the console ahead of its release, so keep checking back for more.