The X-Files New Season: Watch The Dramatic First Trailer

The first trailer for the new season of The X-Files is here. The eleventh season of the hugely popular sci-fi mystery show is set to air in 2018, with David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson returning as FBI agents Mulder and Scully.

The trailer premiered at New York Comic-Con and is now online. It suggests that the paranormal dangers that Mulder and Scully will face are even more dramatic than usual--check it out below:

The X-Files first returned to screens for a limited-run season in early 2016, after more than a decade away. Although the new season met with mixed reviews, it proved a ratings hit. The season premiere was watched by more than 20 million viewers in the US, and the show was one of the most popular of the year.

During the X-Files panel at NYCC, Anderson suggested that this might be her final outing as Scully. "I think this will be it for me," she said, via ScreenRant. She went on to explain her reasons for returning after so long. "It felt like it wasn't over. It didn't feel like we necessarily deliver everything the fans were expecting of us last time, and so it was that."

The X-Files originally ran for nine years, and clocked up 202 episodes between 1993 and 2002. By the time the last of those original seasons had ended, it had become the longest-running consecutive sci-fi series ever on US broadcast TV. There were also two spin-off movies: 1998's The X-Files: Fight the Future, and The X-Files: I Want to Believe in 2008.