The Worst Zelda Game Ever Has Been Ported To Game Boy

The three Zelda games for the ill-fated Phillips CD-i are considered some of the worst games ever made, but sometimes your curiosity gets the better of you. If you want to play Zelda's Adventure, arguably the least-known of the three, we've got good news: A fan developer has ported it to Game Boy (via Time Extension).

Developer John Lay took the top-down Zelda's Adventure and translated it into a version for Game Boy that strongly resembles the original Link's Awakening, which was the first Zelda game for that platform. They achieved this using a modified version of GBStudio. It's playable on PC or any other platform that supports Game Boy emulation, including the Analogue Pocket.

If you aren't familiar with Zelda's Adventure, it's the CD-i game that features live-action cutscenes and a photorealistic art style that's unique, if nothing else. Several of the people used in the game were non-actors, including developer Viridis Corporation's office receptionist Diane Burns as Princess Zelda. It does not have the infamous animated cutscenes that you've no doubt seen on YouTube dozens of times--those are the other two. Back in 2020, a developer named Dopply released unofficial remastered versions of the other two CD-i Zeldas, Faces of Evil and Wand of Gamelon, making them playable for the first time on PC.

It's worth noting that we're only a few days away from the release of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, which is apparently even more open-ended than you might expect.