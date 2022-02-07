The Wolf Among Us 2 Stream Coming This Wednesday

Prior to its dissolution, Telltale Games created a ton of episodic adventure games, and one of the most exciting was The Wolf Among Us. The fairy tale story based on the Fables comic series was never given a sequel, but that's changing soon, and the revived incarnation of Telltale is set to show off the game very soon.

Streaming at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET on Wednesday, February 9, The Wolf Among Us 2's behind-the-scenes "Greetings From Fabletown" presentation will be hosted by Geoff Keighley. Though it looks like The Wolf Among Us 2 will be the star of the show, a nebulous "+ more" in the announcement tweet suggests we could get information about other games, too. It will air on both Twitch and YouTube.

Greetings from Fabletown!

You’re invited to join us for a behind-the-scenes look at #TWAU2 + more, hosted by @geoffkeighley.

Wednesday 2/9, 10am PT#TheWolfIsBack pic.twitter.com/n9f9AWkY9i — Telltale Games (@telltalegames) February 7, 2022

The Wolf Among Us 2 first entered pre-production back in late 2019, and the new Telltale Games is using Unreal technology rather than the proprietary software the original studio used. It's also not releasing the game episodically, opting for "sustainably developing whole seasons at once."

Even if you played the original The Wolf Among Us, it's likely you'll need to play it again in order to remember just what happened with sheriff Bigby Wolf and the other fairy tale-inspired citizens of Fabletown. The game is more than eight years old, and it's somewhat magical that we're getting a sequel at all.