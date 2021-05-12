The Witcher's Geralt Voice Actor Reacts To Cyberpunk 2077 Issues

Doug Cockle, the voice actor for Geralt from CD Projekt Red's The Witcher series, has shared his thoughts on the issues around Cyberpunk 2077. Cockle said in an appearance on Wassup Conversations that he's waiting until the bugs are fixed before diving in. The actor also spoke about why he feels bad for the developers and more.

He said he plays games on a PS4, which is one of the platforms that appears to have been more seriously impacted in terms of bugs and other issues. Even if Cockle wanted to play Cyberpunk 2077 right now on PS4, he might have some problems doing so as Sony removed the game from the PlayStation Store (of course, he could buy a physical copy).

Overall, though, Cockle said he "felt really bad" for the developers at CD Projekt Red over the issues that cropped up at launch.

"I'm looking forward to playing it eventually. Bless them, CD Projekt; I love them so much and I felt really bad for them when Cyberpunk came out and there was all that stuff about bugs," he said. "I can't imagine how disappointed they must have been in some of the public reaction to the game."

As for why he hasn't played yet, Cockle said he's just too busy with other projects and commitments. "I decided I'd wait. I have a PS4 so I thought, 'I'm just gonna wait it out until CD Projekt fixes everything they want to fix' and then I'll have a smoother experience, I suppose," he said.

For its part, CD Projekt Red has pledged to continue to support and update Cyberpunk 2077 to help get it in better shape so it can sell well for a long time. The game sold more than 13 million copies in just three weeks to become one of the fastest-selling games of all time. Due in part to the game's financial success, executives and developers at the studio received bonuses.