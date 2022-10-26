The Witcher Remake Coming With Unreal Engine 5

The Witcher is getting a remake. CD Projekt Red has announced it's remaking the game using the Unreal Engine 5. This game was technically announced previously as the Canis Majoris project, but this is the first time that the Polish studio is confirming what the game really is.

CD Projekt Red is working with Polish studio Fool's Theory on the remake. It's going to be some time before more details are announced, so fans should stay patient. "We want to do this right, so please be patient--it's gonna be a while until we can share more details," the studio said.

The original Witcher was released in October 2007, so it's celebrating its 15th anniversary this year. Multiple sequels followed, and the entire series is a bonafide juggernaut with 65 million copies sold overall.

Fool's Theory are leading development on the remake, while CD Projekt Red are "providing full creative supervision," the studio said in a blog post. The game is in the "early stages" of development.

"It's still early and we want to ensure that the game is created with the utmost care and attention to detail, therefore, while we're excited to share the news with you, we want to ask you for patience as it will be a while until we start talking about this project in detail," the studio said.

"The Witcher is where it all started for us, for CD Projekt Red. It was the first game we made, ever, and it was a big moment for us then. Going back to this place and remaking the game for the next generation of gamers to experience it feels just as big, if not bigger," CD Projekt Red studio head Adam Badowski said. "

"Collaborating with Fool's Theory on the project is just as exciting, as some of the people there have been previously involved in The Witcher games," Badowski added. "They know the source material well, they know how much gamers have been looking forward to seeing the remake happen, and they know how to make incredible and ambitious games. And although it will take some time before we're ready to share more about and from the game, I know it'll be worth the wait."

In addition to this remake of The Witcher, CD Projekt Red is developing The Witcher 4, which won't be released until 2025 at the soonest. The studio is also making a sequel to Cyberpunk 2077, a new IP, and more.