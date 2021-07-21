The Witcher: Monster Slayer, A New Free-To-Play Mobile Game, Is Out Now

The Witcher: Monster Slayer, the mobile, free-to-play exploration game brings the RPG to real life with location-based hunts, set before the time of Geralt of Rivia. It's now available on Android via Google Play and iOS via the App Store.

If you're familiar with Pokemon Go, this game has a similar concept where you must wander the outdoors for the in-game adventure. It's more than just finding random creepy monsters; players can track, examine habits, and fight deadly beasts in this augmented reality game. You can also embark on quests and build up your character's skill level.

The Witcher: Monster Slayer uses real-time weather and time of day to hunt down monsters for an immersive experience. If you're really into dark fantasy, why not go on a walk at night and maybe see what you find lingering in the shadows?

You can choose your weapons and armor, and even make potions to prepare for battle. As you hunt down more and more beasts, the hunts become more dangerous, which will require you to upgrade your inventory and your skills. Player's can grow their trophy collection by hunting all sorts of beasts.

The mobile game was developed by Spokko, which is part of CD Projekt.