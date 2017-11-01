The Witcher 3 Xbox One X Enhancements Detailed, Include 4K Support

Among the many games that will feature enhancements when played on Xbox One X is CD Projekt Red's The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. The studio has now shared details on what to expect when playing its acclaimed RPG on Microsoft's new hardware.

The Witcher 3 will run at 4K on Xbox One X, according to a post on Xbox Wire, although it's unclear if it will be native 4K. Development lead Jakub Kutrzuba stated, "With the additional power of the Xbox One X, we are able to deliver The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt in 4K, while providing numerous visual tweaks such as higher-quality shadows, ambient occlusion, & texture filtering, as well as higher resolution textures, and an all-around performance boost."

A boost in performance is of course welcome, but it's an exceedingly vague claim, so it's hard to know what that will translate to in reality. Kutrzuba said CD Projekt Red's goal with Xbox One X enhancements was "to use the additional power of the console to deliver an even more visually stunning experience." He notes that supersampling will be offered for those without a 4K display, allowing you to receive benefits even at 1080p, for instance.

At this point, we don't know how or if these enhancements differ from those offered on PS4 Pro (which you can see above). A patch for the PS4 version added 4K support and a "slight boost to performance." According to Digital Foundry, the game uses a checkerboard configuration to run at 4K on PS4 Pro.

Xbox One X launches on November 7. We'll have much more on the system before then. In the meantime, you can check out the list of all the Xbox One X enhanced games.