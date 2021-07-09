The Witcher 3 PS5/Xbox Series X Still Coming In 2021, Adds Free Netflix DLC

Developer CD Projekt Red has confirmed that its critically acclaimed fantasy action-adventure RPG The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt will get not just a PS5 and Xbox Series X|S upgrade but also free DLC inspired by the hit Netflix show.

The game's official Twitter account announced the news, saying that more information about this free DLC is "coming soon." It coincided with WitcherCon, which went live on July 9 and is dedicated to all things Witcher.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt next-gen update is coming to PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC this year! Here’s a sneak peek of our updated cover art.

Spoiler alert: we also prepared some free DLCs inspired by @witchernetflix 🤭

More info coming soon! pic.twitter.com/Hs7LwWzUAt — The Witcher (@witchergame) July 9, 2021

The developer did briefly tease what the free DLC will include during WitcherCon, including the armor Geralt wears in the Netflix series. There's currently no release date for this content.

CDPR also confirmed that the next-gen upgrade, currently in development, will be free for those who own The Witcher 3 on PC, PS4, and Xbox One. Though no release date was announced, the upgrade is still planned for this year.

The biggest piece of news out of WitcherCon was the release date for The Witcher Season 2 on Netflix, which debuts on December 17. There are other Witcher projects coming as well, like an animated film dropping August 23.