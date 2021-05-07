RE Village Guide RE Village Walkthrough Warzone Patch Notes Resident Evil Village Review PS5 Redesign Reported Fortnite Collect Research Books

The Witcher 3 Next-Gen Update Might Use Fan Mods

CD Projekt Red is looking to work with The Witcher 3 mod creators, presumably to use fan work in the game's next-gen update.

By on

2 Comments

The Witcher 3 is slated to receive a next-gen update sometime in 2021, and when it does arrive, it just might include work done by the game's vibrant PC modding community.

The creator of The Witcher 3 HD Reworked Project mod for the PC version of The Witcher 3, Halk Hogan, recently stated he had been contacted by developer CD Projekt Red about cooperating in some capacity. As reported by Kotaku, Hogan thinks it's likely his mod will be included in the game's official next-gen update, though he is not certain. The Witcher 3 HD Reworked Project replaces many of the base game's textures with much more detailed ones, something that would seem like a natural fit to be included in a next-gen upgrade.

When reached for comment, CD Projekt Red confirmed to Kotaku the developer has been in contact with various mod creators in stating "In addition to our own development efforts on the upcoming next-gen version of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5 and PC, we are also in talks with creators of various mods for the 2015 release of the game.”

CD Projekt Red goes on to state that no binding agreements have been made with any third parties thus far. The question remains as to how CD Projekt Red would compensate mod creators whose work would officially appear in-game.

The developer certainly seems to have its hands full. The controversial launch of CD Projekt Red's follow-up to The Witcher 3, Cyberpunk 2077, saw the game pulled indefinitely from the PlayStation Store. Since then CD Projekt Red has been hard at work fixing the game to improve performance on last-generation consoles while also addressing a number of bugs both big and small. Despite the game's rocky launch, Cyberpunk 2077 went on to sell nearly 14 million copies in 21 days.

A next generation update for Cyberpunk 2077 is also in the works, meaning the developer is working on next-gen upgrades for The Witcher 3 and Cyberpunk 2077 simultaneously.

Click To Unmute
  1. Hardcore Difficulty Is Resident Evil Village’s Sweet Spot
  2. Surviving Resident Evil Village: Tips and Tricks
  3. Resident Evil Village - Launch Trailer
  4. Resident Evil Village - Early Hours Livestream
  5. Why Do We Love Being Chased In Horror Games So Much?
  6. Titanfall 2's 2021 Comeback
  7. Animal Crossing Island Games with Persia
  8. Meowscles In: Toona Trouble - Fortnite Shorts
  9. SCARLET NEXUS - Official Cinematic Opening Animation
  10. Metro Exodus Enhanced - Uncovered
  11. Introducing Wild Weeks - What’s New in Fortnite
  12. Epic Vs Apple Explained

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: The Best Henry Cavill Witcher 3 Face Mod Yet?

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
PC
Xbox One
Xbox Series X
PlayStation 5
Join the conversation
There are 2 comments about this story
Load Comments (2)