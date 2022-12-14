The Witcher 3 New Quest: How To Get Armor And Weapons Inspired By The Netflix Series

The Next-Gen Update for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is now live across all time zones and systems. While PC players have been experiencing some issues with the new, upscaled graphics, the update has delivered some impressive improvements to an already fantastic open-world RPG. Aside from the clear graphical improvements, there is also a new quest for players to take part in.

The highlight of the fresh content is a new quest, called "In The Eternal Fire's Shadow." It can be found at the Devil's Pit Fast Travel Post in Velen, which was an unused location in the original game. However, fans have speculated that the Devil's Pit was the location for an eventual cut quest involving Ioverth and Nilfgaard. Regardless of that speculation, Devil's Pit is at the center of this new quest, which rewards players with armor and weapons from the Forgotten School of the Wolf. Fans that have watched the Netflix series "The Witcher" will immediately recognize this armor as the set that Geralt wears in the show. Read below to learn how to acquire the Netflix armor set in The Witcher 3.

Netflix armor and weapons in The Witcher 3

The recommended level for the In The Eternal Fire's Shadow is 15, which is roughly what players should be upon entering and completing a few quests in Velen. Players who are loading an older save can also partake in the quest no matter their level. Although, the quest will feature enemies that are level 9-15, so over-leveled players won't experience much of a challenge.

No matter where you're starting from, you need to reach the Devil's Pit Fast Travel Post, which is found directly in the middle of Velen. You can see exactly where it is in the screenshot below.

Where to begin the quest

Once you reach Devil's Pit, you will see a new quest marker (a yellow exclamation point) appear on your screen. The quest marker is directly to the west of the fast travel post. Here, you will see a Priest of the Eternal Fire shouting toward the Devil's Pit with a carriage behind them. Talk to the priest, go through the dialogue, and you will begin the In The Eternal Fire's Shadow quest.

Speak to the priest to continue.

After doing so, head down into the Devil's Pit, defeat the enemies, and go into the mine, where a supposed spirit is lying in wait, ready to unleash a plague on the world. You'll have to use your Witcher Senses and your Magic Lamp inside the mine, but a spirit's voice will guide you along the way.

You'll learn that a Witcher named Reinald has been trapped in the mine, but there were some nefarious circumstances surrounding his imprisonment. We'll skip any specific details regarding the quest so players can experience it themselves. However, after completing the quest with Reinald, you will acquire Diagrams from him, which are from the Forgotten School of the Wolf. However, these are only preliminary plans, and you need to travel to Kaer Morhen to retrieve the more advanced plans. This sets you on a new Treasure Hunt, called "Scavenger Hunt: Forgotten Wolf School Gear Diagrams." You need to select this Treasure Hunt from your Quest Journal to track it.

Head to the Kaer Morhen library.

Fast travel to Kaer Morhen, make your way through the castle, and go toward the quest marker. The marker will be in the castle's library. Go up the ladder and to the left and you will see a bookshelf that is fluttering with white sparkles. Loot the bookshelf to find a note from Osmund and Vesemir. Osmund is the Witcher that was in contact with Reinald about crafting the new armor, which is now known as the Forgotten School of the Wolf.

You'll need to read both of the notes, which can be done by going to your inventory and looking in the "Quest Items" section. After reading both notes, you'll have all of the Diagrams needed to make the Forgotten School of the Wolf armor and swords. The set comes in three different versions: Basic, Mastercrafted, and Grandmaster.

Ingredients needed for one part of Geralt's new look.

The Basic set has a level requirement of 20, the Mastercrafted set is at 34, and the Grandmaster set is at 40. If you truly want to look like Geralt from The Witcher Netflix series, you can continue to make the new sets of armor as you progress through The Witcher 3's story. Therefore, these are rewards best acquired by returning players, but if you're new to the game, you can use these cool cosmetic rewards as motivation to see more of the game and continue leveling up.

If you're hopping into The Witcher 3's Next-Gen Update, you might be interested in the new cross-save feature, which allows you to access the same saves on different platforms.