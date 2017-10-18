The Witcher 3 Is Very Cheap On PS4, Xbox One, And PC In Europe

This week marks the 10th anniversary of the Witcher franchise, and to celebrate, the most recent game in the series--The Witcher III: Wild Hunt--is going cheap on Xbox One, PS4, and PC in Europe.

Xbox Live Gold members can currently grab the base Witcher III game for £12.50 / €15 as part of this week's Deals with Gold, or the Game of the Year Edition (which includes all expansions and additional content) for £14 / €20. The expansion pass and individual add-ons are also on offer for Gold subscribers--head to the Xbox Store to see more. These prices will go back up (to around double what they are now) on October 24 at 11 AM BST.

PlayStation 4 players, meanwhile, can grab the base game for £12 / €15 or Game of the Year Edition for £16 / €20. You don't have to be a PS Plus subscriber to take advantage of these deals. These deals are good until October 25.

Finally, the game is going cheap on Steam right now. The base game is £12.49 / €15, while the GOTY version is £14 / €20. The Witcher III is also on sale in the US as part of Sony's horror-themed Sale of the Dead. Check out all this week's PS4, PS3, And PS Vita deals for more.

The Witcher III: Wild Hunt launched in 2015 to critical acclaim. We awarded the game a 10/10, with critic Kevin VanOrd calling the open-world title "incredible and sumptuous."

He wrote: "Make no mistake: this is one of the best role-playing games ever crafted, a titan among giants and the standard-setter for all such games going forward. Where the Witcher 2 sputtered to a halt, The Witcher 3 is always in a crescendo, crafting battle scenarios that constantly one-up the last, until you reach the explosive finale and recover in the glow of the game's quiet denouement. But while the grand clashes are captivating, it is the moments between conflicts, when you drink with the local clans and bask in a trobairitz's song, that are truly inspiring." Read more in our full The Witcher III: Wild Hunt review.

We also enjoyed The Witcher III's expansions, meanwhile, with our Hearts of Stone review boasting a 9/10 and our Blood and Wine review an 8/10. The game's developer, CD Projekt Red, was in the news this week after it responded to ex-employees' criticisms.