The Witcher 3 Director Leaves CDPR Following "Workplace Bullying" Allegations

Konrad Tomaszkiewicz, who served as design director on Cyberpunk 2077 and game director on The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, has left CD Projekt SA, Bloomberg reports. The departure follow allegations of workplace bullying, which he was cleared of.

The company formed a commission to conduct a months-long investigation into accusations of mobbing, a Polish term for office bullying, against Tomaszkiewicz. According to Bloomberg, he emailed staff to say the commission found him not guilty of workplace bullying. However, he has chosen to leave the company nevertheless.

In the email to staff, Tomaszkiewicz noted that he resigned because of the "fear, stress or discomfort" employees might experience when working with him.

"Nonetheless, a lot of people are feeling fear, stress or discomfort when working with me," Tomaszkiewicz said. He followed this up by apologizing to CD Projekt staff "for all the bad blood" he has created. Further, he told staff that he was "going to continue working" on himself and that he "hope[s] to change" his behavior.

According to Bloomberg, Tomaszkiewicz was said to play a pivotal part in CD Project's next entry in the Witcher series. He told the publication that he was "sad, a bit disappointed and resigned" when Bloomberg reached him for comment.

CDPR has had a rough got at things since the launch of Cyberpunk 2077, with the game experiencing such technical deficiencies that Sony pulled it from the PlayStation store and the studio offered refunds to anyone looking for it. The game has yet to return to the PlayStation store. Despite Cyberpunk 2077s troubled launch, some top CD Projekt executive still received massive bonuses.

CDPR is also still hard at work on Cyberpunk 2077, issuing several updates and hotfixes to further stabilize the game. The latest patch, Hotfix 1.22, addresses glitches around character appearances and PS5 memory management issues.