The Witcher 3 Collection Giveaway (US Only)

To celebrate the 10-year anniversary of The Witcher franchise, we've teamed up with J!NX to give away five (5) $100 Giftcards to use towards their new The Witcher 3 apparel and accessories collection! Scroll down to enter below.

Entry is open to US residents, void where prohibited. Competition ends on Wednesday, October 11, 2017 at 5:00PM PT. Five winners will be contacted via email.

J!NX has released an epic loot chest to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of The Witcher franchise. See their new collection here:

Enter below (the additional entries are optional to increase your chances of winning):