The Wild LG Rollable TV Will Soon Be Available In The US—If You’ve Got $100K

Remember LG showing off a high-concept prototype of a rollable OLED at CES a few years ago? Well, it's finally getting a wide consumer release in the United States--but it'll cost you a pretty penny. For the privilege of owning one of the most unique TV sets on the market, you'll have to shell out $100,000.

So what do you get for the price of a high-end Tesla? LG's Signature OLED R display is a 65-inch 4K smart TV that has the bells and whistles you'd expect, like support for 120 Hz refresh rates, HDR, low-latency modes, a variable refresh rate mode, and four HDMI 2.1 ports. It's also compatible with a bunch of third-party services like Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Apple Airplay 2, and Apple Homekit. And, of course, the real reason why the display is so expensive is that it can roll down into its base, disappearing from view.

The TV has technically been buyable in the U.S. previous to this release. However, LG never published a price for it and required potential customers to call into a sales representative in order to place an order.

That somewhat awkward process will soon be a thing of the past, as LG states that anyone will be able to place a preorder starting in August at the company's store page. If $100k is (understandably) outside your price range, LG has a host of other, more price-friendly OLED TVs for sale. You can check out GameSpot's picks for the best of these displays for PS5 and Xbox Series X gaming here; just don't expect any of them to do cool tricks like rolling up.