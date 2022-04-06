The Wheel Of Time Remaster Out Now On GOG

Classic first-person shooter The Wheel of Time is now available on GOG, with this re-release being a remastered version of the 1999 classic. Nightdive Studios handled modernization duties for the game, adding high-resolution graphic options and support for Windows 7, 8, 10, and 11 operating systems.

Blending RPG elements into its FPS frame, The Wheel of Time was developed by Legend Entertainment and was set 150 years before the events of the original fantasy novels written by Robert Jordan and the new Amazon TV series.

As Elayna Sedai, the Keeper of the Chronicles of the White Tower, players embarked on a quest to retrieve one of the four lost seals that were used to keep the Dark One imprisoned. With a name like that, he probably wasn't a very nice guy.

There were plenty of other nods to the fantasy books in the game, an army of Dark One minions to slay, and an impressive landscape to explore--for its time--when the game first came out.

Interestingly, this game has also been given the "Good Old Game" tag, GOG's original name. Similar to Nintendo's iconic seal of quality, this tag has been applied to a few hundred games that includes Diablo, Blade Runner, and Baldur's Gate.

According to CD Projekt Red--the owner of GOG--this label can only be applied to games that are older than 10 years, are critically acclaimed, have stood the test of time, and made waves in their genres when they were first released.

The Wheel of Time meets that criteria, as CDPR said that its use of the Unreal Engine to create its fantasy world, rich storytelling, and its capture-the-flag multiplayer made it a standout title at the time.

Amazon's The Wheel of Time premiered on November 19 with eight episodes, and a second season is currently in production. One that will hopefully have fewer sword fighting mishaps on the set between cast members Rosamund Pike and Daniel Henney.