The Warriors Three In Thor: Ragnarok: Who They Are And Why They Matter

For a movie that ended with the literal destruction of an entire realm, Thor: Ragnarok had a surprisingly low body count--with three major, notable exceptions. Volstagg, Hogun, and Fandral, or The Warriors Three, all met their ends in spectacular fashion at the hands of Hela, the Goddess of Death. Yes, the Warriors Three are dead, and it happened in Ragnarok's first 20 minutes.

The Warriors Three have been a persistent but subtle presence in the MCU since the first Thor movie, so it’s understandable if you maybe couldn’t remember their names right away. But in Thor’s comic book legacy, they’re three guys with some serious history--so much history, in fact, that it seems impossible that their deaths will just fly under the radar as the Thor franchise pushes on in the MCU.

So just who are the Warriors Three, and why should you care that they are no more?

The Warrior Stooges

Popping into Journey into Mystery comics in 1965--just three years after Thor himself was introduced--the Warriors Three are, well, three Asgardian warriors. Volstagg the Valiant (or, more casually, “Volstagg the Voluminous”), Hogun the Grim, and Fandral the Dashing were outliers from their Asgardian companions in that they weren’t based on any specific Norse myth, but instead were original Lee and Kirby creations built to populate that world.

As a unit, the Warriors Three started life as something like Asgard’s Three Stooges, and, initially, that was about as far as their purpose went. They didn’t actually get the name “Warriors Three” until a letters column casually coined the term nearly ten years after their first appearance.

Volstagg, played by Ray Stevens in the films, was a massive, red headed oaf who oscillated between cowardly comic relief and over-imaginative braggart. Hogun, played by Tadanobu Asano, was a dour, eagle-eyed pessimist who, more often than not, was the least ready to go racing into whatever scheme or dare had been put on the table. And finally, Fandral, played by Joshua Dallas in Thor and Zachary Levi in Thor: The Dark World, was a dashing lothario based strongly off early 20th century actor Errol Flynn. Needless to say: low hanging narrative fruit and tropes abounded in those early years.

There was an unexpected upside, however, in addition to giving Thor some much needed levity. Without the burden of even loosely adhering to any other source material, the Warriors were able to become a sort of touchstone for the otherwise bombastic, occasionally cosmic adventures of Thor, Tales to Astonish, and Journey into Mystery. They could, essentially, slot in wherever necessary to make plots more accessible and appealing to younger demographics, by making what might otherwise look like something out of a history book feel a bit more like a traditional superhero team up.

Expanding Roles

In the '70s, their roles as on-again-off-again sidekicks and comic relief began expanding to make them staples of not only the Asgardian corner of the Marvel universe, but also frequent collaborators with teams like the New Mutants--something that helped tear down the walls between disparate corners of the shared universe and continuity as a whole. Around the same time, each character got an expanded history that more firmly installed him into Thor’s past, bumping them up from camp sidekick status to tried-and-true fixtures of Asgardian tradition.

Even in the modern age, when the entire idea of the Asgardian wing of the Marvel Universe has become a part of everyday comics understanding, the Warriors continue to be a critical story element. For some perspective, Volstagg recently stepped up to act as a version of Thor himself--the “War Thor”--in a reveal made earlier this year.

This all took place after the universe-condensing events of the crossover Secret Wars brought a second version of Mjolnir into main continuity, which, just in case you haven’t been keeping up with Thor comics lately, has been a pretty big deal.

RIP the Warriors Three

The abrupt demise of their live-action incarnations was an intentional move designed to make Thor: Ragnarok’s main villain, Hela, all the more intimidating, according to Marvel Studios’ president Kevin Feige. The goal, Feige explained in a press conference following early screenings of the film, was to have Hela show up and basically ruin Asgard without breaking a sweat, and the best way to do that was to have her easily dispatch anyone the audience might recognize--with the obvious (and narratively unexplained) absence of Lady Sif, apparently. So, the Warriors Three got the ax in spectacular fashion.

However, for as weaponized as their deaths were intended to be, the effect was--well, maybe not as grandiose as the studio had intended. If the Thor franchise can be stacked side-by-side with its source material, then the cinematic Warriors Three had only just begun to get their feet under them as characters that people could recognize, much less deaths that would leave a lasting impact.

Thankfully, Asgardians--cinematic or otherwise--tend to have more than a few tricks up their sleeves, and the deaths of Volstagg, Fandral, and Hogun do have a certain amount of precedent in the comics. While their potential may have been cut off at the knees in Ragnarok, it doesn’t necessarily mean that they can’t be resurrected for whatever the future may hold for the Thor branch of the MCU--especially with the absence of Jaimie Alexander’s Sif and the exit of Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster and Anthony Hopkin’s Odin already pruning the ranks of Thor’s supporting cast.

Thor may no longer need the boost in accessibility provided by a trio of lovable sidekicks, but with the trajectory and tone set forth by the rest of Thor: Ragnarok, the future of cinematic Asgard will be lacking some of its fun if not for their return.