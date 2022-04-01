The Walking Dead Wraps Filming After 11 Seasons, 12 Years, And 177 Episodes

It's the beginning of the end for AMC's The Walking Dead. The network has confirmed that filming has wrapped on the main series--this is very notable since this is the 11th and final season.

"It's been an incredible 12 years and we hope all the amazing cast and crew have a fantastic wrap day," AMC said in its announcement tweet. The show has spanned 11 seasons, 12 years, and 177 episodes.

The final season premiered in August 2021. There will be 24 episodes in all, split between three batches of eight episodes each. The Part 2 finale is coming up on April 10, with the final eight episodes to come later.

The final season of The Walking Dead had to delay production due to series star Norman Reedus suffering a concussion during an on-set injury. Reedus, who has since recovered, gave an emotional address on the last day of filming for The Walking Dead, and you can check out the footage on TMZ.

What's more, Reedus celebrated his time on The Walking Dead in a post on Twitter and Instagram. "That's a wrap. 11 seasons 12 years. Never been so beat up and it was an absolute blast. Thank you to all of you that took this ride with us and what a ride it was," he wrote.

While the main Walking Dead show is ending, the series is continuing with new seasons of Fear the Walking Dead and The Walking Dead: World Beyond. There are also new spinoffs called Tales of the Walking Dead and Isle of the Dead on the way.