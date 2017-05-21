The Walking Dead: A New Frontier Episode 5 Release Date Announced

The fifth and final episode of Telltale's current Walking Dead season, A New Frontier, is just over a week away.

Telltale has officially announced a release date for Episode 5 of A New Frontier. It launches on May 30 for PS4, Xbox One, PC, iOS, and Android. If you own the game's season pass, you'll be able to automatically download it then. A physical release of A New Frontier is already available.

In a blog post, Telltale describes it as the "most tailored episode to date," given that you'll be working with all of the decisions you've made throughout the previous four episodes. At some point during the coming week, Telltale plans to release both a gameplay trailer and a video featuring some of the developers discussing the episode. Stay tuned to GameSpot for a look at those.

A New Frontier is the third season of Telltale's episodic Walking Dead games. It made its debut late last year, when its first two episodes launched simultaneously. You can read GameSpot's reviews for the first four episodes through the links below.