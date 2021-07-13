The Ultra-Comfortable HyperX Cloud Alpha S Headset Is $40 Off Today

HyperX is a well-known brand when it comes to great gaming headsets, and for a good reason. Its headsets are comfortable, sound great, and are generally affordable, which makes this Amazon deal on the HyperX Cloud Alpha S difficult to ignore. The Cloud Alpha S is currently on sale for $40 off, dropping the price below $100 and matching its lowest price ever.

The HyperX Cloud Alpha S is the company's top-tier wired headphones, building on the success of both the original Cloud Alpha and the consistently popular Cloud II. The construction is like the Cloud II, with the same metal headband, memory foam and leatherette earcups, and detachable microphone. What the Cloud Alpha S offers on top of that is a dual-chamber 50mm driver, adjustable bass slivers on the read of each earcup, and virtual 7.1 support via the headset's detachable USB cable.

It's compatible with pretty much every PC and console thanks to its dual AUX and USB input, and at just $90, it's a compelling reason to upgrade to some of the most comfortable cans out there. For more recs, check out our guide to the best PC gaming headsets for 2021.