The Texas Chain Saw Massacre Is The Next Game From Layers Of Fear Dev

Face off against Leatherface in this new video game twist on a horror classic.

After working on Friday The 13th and Layers of Fear, developer Gun Interactive's next game will bring another classic horror IP to the video game world: The Texas Chain Saw Massacre. Yes, two words.

The game was announced during The Game Awards pre-show with a debut trailer. It will be an asymmetrical multiplayer horror game based on the classic 1974 horror film.

"It's no secret that the original The Texas Chain Saw Massacre is probably my favorite horror film ever created," Gun Interactive creative director Ronnie Hobbs said in the official release. "Having the chance to really dive into the world of this IP with the team from Gun and working with Sumo to bring this vision to life has been almost surreal. I can't wait for everyone to see more of what we're doing."

This will be Leatherface's first foray into video games since appearing in Dead By Daylight as a guest villain in 2017. The year prior he was a guest fighter in NetherRealm Studios' Mortal Kombat X.

Texas Chain Saw Massacre will launch on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC.

