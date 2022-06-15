The Tale Of Bistun Launches On July 13 For PC And Xbox

Publisher IMGN.PRO and developer Black Cube Games announced that The Tale of Bistun will launch on July 13 for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store.

The game is inspired by the 12th-century tragic romance poem called "Khosrow and Shirin" and follows an amnesiac stone carver as he awakens to a blight that's devouring Mount Bistun. He'll traverse between the real world and the Revelations Realm, a mysterious place filled with forgotten memories, in order to look for answers.

"As a studio composed of Iranian game developers, we are eager to share a piece of our history and culture with gamers through The Tale of Bistun,” says Black Cube Games lead animator Amin Shahidi. "Many of us grew up with this classic story and the desire to adapt it into a video game comes straight from our hearts."

Mount Bistun is based on ancient Persian mythology and is filled with beautiful biomes with scenic slopes. The blight has caused monsters to appear, and the carver has plenty of melee attacks and special abilities to fight against them.

Voice actor Marc Thompson (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Star Wars: Visions, Pokemon) plays the omniscient narrator as he guides the stone carver throughout the journey, detailing his every step and inner thought.

The Tale of Bistun was part of ID@Xbox Game Fest back in December last year.