The Surge Getting Free Demo, New Patch Out Now

The Surge, the next game from Lords of the Fallen co-developer Deck 13, is coming next week to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, the studio has announced. If you're playing on PS4 Pro, you'll see benefits such as HDR, dynamic 4K resolution, and 60FPS in 1080p mode, the developer said on Twitter.

There is no word yet on exactly when the demo will launch or what it will contain (via DualShockers). We also don't know if there will be any updates or support for Xbox One X when that console comes out in November. We'll report back with more details as they become available.

Can you survive The Surge's demo?



Available next week on PS4, XBox One and PC. pic.twitter.com/2ns2U20BOj — The Surge (@TheSurgeGame) July 12, 2017

The Surge launched in May for PS4, Xbox One, and PC, and GameSpot's review scored it a 7/10. "It bucks the trend towards creative bankruptcy, adopting some fresh ideas and layering those together with aesthetics, tone, and play to create an inspired adventure," reviewer Daniel Starkey said.

A patch released this week added a number of tweaks and bug fixes, along with new customization options such as a FOV slider. One of the fixes is for a problem where a player could die when opening a security door, so it's a good thing that one's fixed.

You can see the full patch notes below, as posted in the game's official forums.

The Surge Patch Notes:

Tweaks:

Allow early evading by default. This will enable the player to cancel attack animation in pre-hit phase and long combo chains by using evade, should they have enough stamina.

Fixes:

No longer end the hit/staggered state on a hit that doesn't interrupt the character.

Fixed a crash related to pathfinding in some enemies.

The MG Judge v2.0 is no longer able to hit through walls.

Equipping the ATLAS Power Core will now work properly in NG+. In rare cases, the player could not level up any longer because the Power Core could not be equipped properly.

Defence values will now scale properly through NG+ and beyond for undirected attacks.

Reward pop-ups will no longer be carried over from previous games when starting/loading a new game.

Fixed an issue that could lead to the player's death in rare cases when opening security doors.

Fixed a crash that could happen when attacking PAX in the security captain boss fight while its AI is inactive.

Capped the core power requirement for unlocking new implant slots at level 125.

Properly updated the UI FX state when switching between injectables that do (not) require energy to use

"Drone Skill Ready" will now properly display at the correct times.

No longer display an error message when using the kill switch.

Fixed an issue that would cause the destruction of upgraded weapons when removing duplicates from the inventory.

Raised the volume of the PAX sounds when stunned.

Security Heavy NPCs will no longer try to attack you if there's a fence between you. They will now go around the fence.

Sound now plays properly when hitting the base of the Assembly boss.

Board room door in management will now properly open.

Fixed a missing pipe in Materials Processing.

Fixed a poison puddle in Core Processing.

Stuck in fight vs Rogue Process (collision is now bigger and should always push the player out towards the arena)

Doors will now open and close correctly. Door to PAX spawn (doors will now animate to a specific rotation value and no longer by a value, so they should always be either opened or closed correctly).

The PAX will no longer shoot rockets after falling over.

The Security Captain will now no longer call the PAX when backstabbed.

SQ06 Davey's dialog will now always be available.

The flamethrower drone will longer turns against the player.

Further fixes to the Security Agile NPC.

Elemental damage is now correctly applied to all attacks

Enemies killed with the drone Emergency Coolant Vent skill will now give proper XP.

Giving Jo tech scrap will no longer update the player's tech scrap counter.

Skipping the end video will no longer cause it to play over the opening train ride in NG+.

Disabled pausing during the ending dialog sequence

Disabled the kill switch during ending and loading screens.

If the player dies in the arena after killing the big sister, the tech scrap was located in the air. Tech scrap will now be placed on the lower floor where the player needs to go to continue to R&D

PS4 Specific Fixes:

Activate HDR display output by default (if an HDR display is connected).

PC Specific Fixes: