The Superb 8BitDo Ultimate Controller Is Just $36 For Cyber Monday

Black Friday may be over, but there's still a chance to snag a deal on one of the best controllers on the market for Xbox and PC during Cyber Monday. The superb 8BitDo Ultimate is now going for just $36, a big discount from its usual $45 asking price. This is an Amazon Lightning Deal and is only available until the end of the Cyber Monday (or until it sells out).

What makes this controller so good is that it's a multiplatform device that can work on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. It's worth noting that the 8BitDo Ultimate is a wired controller for Xbox and PC, but it's still easily one of the best Xbox controllers around. Only the black and Pastel Pink models are available for this price.

Besides being a comfortable fit for your hands with its shape and featuring quality components, the big deal here is the customization on offer. You can fine-tune your inputs, adjust your analog stick sensitivity, and much more using 8BitDo's software, and the controller can store up to three profiles that you can switch between on the fly. If you want a setup that favors quick trigger pulls when you play Call of Duty, a profile that heightens analog stick sensitivity when you play Forza Horizon, and a custom arrangement for fighting games, you'll be easily covered.

