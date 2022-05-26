The Story Of Cyberpunk 2077's Expansion May Have Leaked - Report

The vast majority of Cyberpunk 2077's upcoming expansion may have just leaked online.

According to VGC, which has seen the leaked files and first reported on them, hundreds of lines of dialogue spelling out most of the events and characters of the expansion have appeared online. The dialogue points to a character named Songbird, who was datamined in Cyberpunk 2077, being the focus of the DLC.

The expansion will reportedly take players to the Combat Zone and Sports Dome, which were both previously inaccessible spots across Night City, Cyberpunk 2077's setting.

VGC reports that while the side missions seem to mostly contain placeholder text, enough of the dialogue throughout shows that Johnny Silverhand, an AI of a rockstar played by Keanu Reeves, may have a more diminished presence in the expansion, though it's unknown exactly why that may be the case. That may come as a disappointment and shocker to many fans of Cyberpunk 2077, since Reeves' involvement was a major selling point for the game and a significant part of the title's marketing efforts once it re-emerged in 2019.

Instead, Songbird seems to be this expansion's driving force and may serve as players' new guide as they're taken through its reported seven main missions, various side missions, and world encounters. Interestingly, the leak also suggests that completion of the DLC may alter some of the dialogue of the game's ending, since the events of the expansion are reportedly mentioned by characters in the leaked files' version of the ending.

CD Projekt Red, the developer and publisher for Cyberpunk 2077, just affirmed that the now-potentially leaked expansion would be coming in 2023 as part of its Q1 2022 earnings report. The same report stated that the developer's other major game, The Witcher 4, just exited its "research phase." CD Projekt Red also made mention of Cyberpunk 2077's next-gen release in February making a positive impression on players and especially boosting sales on consoles. As of April 2022, those sales have exceeded 18 million copies.