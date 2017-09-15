The Story Behind It's Biggest (And Best) Change From The Book

Spoilers for Stephen King's It below

There's been much ado made about that famous It scene from the books that wasn't included in the new 2017 movie. But the new It doesn't just exclude scenes from the book--it also adds some of its own. The best new addition is one toward the end, and GameSpot asked It Director Andy Muschietti exactly how the change from the book came about.

When the kids venture down into the sewers to rescue Bev, they find her floating in the air in Pennywise's lair. The creature's home is dominated by a mountain of children's toys and other detritus, and as the camera tilts upward we see the bodies of the kids he's killed swirling around in mid-air like some sort of cosmic drain. The scene is grotesque and unnerving, and more importantly, it gives concrete meaning to the oft-repeated phrase "We all float down here." And this change from the book was entirely Muschietti's idea.

"It's a pay-off of the concept of floating," the director told GameSpot. "That was, you know, sort of metaphoric in the book. In my mind I suddenly pictured these guys literally floating in the air around that grotesque pile of toys, and it seemed like a great idea."

"[In the book] it's some sort of symbolic depiction of dying, and floating is like, you know, 'Your soul will come into my inter-dimensional realm,'" he continued. "But I didn't want to introduce the macroverse and the inter-dimensional cosmic element into the story, because It, for me, was so much about the Losers and their journey, and I wanted to keep the story as pure and as focused on that point of view as possible."

In an interview prior to It's release, the film's co-writer, Gary Dauberman, told GameSpot that Muschietti first brought up the idea for the scene by showing him a sketch. Muschietti has a background in art and storyboarding, and the director said that's the easiest way for him to convey his thoughts and ideas. For that reason, he often conceives things visually first.

"I always had this idea of a concentric final set piece that was a huge thing," he said.

"It's one of the great things about the book, is that we are in front of a monster that is not explained at all," he continued. "I wanted to keep part of the horror of that uncertainty in the movie. And I thought that the kids floating there was a very graphic and macabre imagery."

He also explained how Bev is able to escape the same fate as the other floating kids: "She is the first kid that basically challenged It. He cannot kill her because she's not afraid. If you're not afraid, Pennywise is not going to eat you because he does not take pleasure in eating flesh that's unseasoned. So basically what he does with Bev right there, is putting her in the freezer for a bit. That was the concept, and that's why she's not floating up there with the rest of the mangled and dead kids."

The whole sequence, Muschietti concluded, was part of his desire to see more surreal elements in horror. "We're not very used to that in horror movies," he said. "Normally we go for more graphic and familiar things. I wanted to bring that surreal element."

It set records with a $117 million opening weekend.