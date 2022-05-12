The Steam Deck's Latest Update Focuses On Quality Of Life

Now in its third month since release, Valve continues to push updates for the Steam Deck designed to improve quality of life for players on the handheld PC gaming device. After its last update added a lockscreen and window switching, the latest update adds improvements for players using the Steam Deck with an external display, as well as game-specific perfomance settings, and more.

While the Steam Deck isn't exactly designed to be played with an external display, Valve has started to implement some updates for players who want to do it regardless. After the latest update, the interface will be scaled to a virtual 1280x800 resolution when connected to external screens, though Valve adds that this feature will be worked on and improved in the future.

The update has also added the ability for players to customize performance settings for each game they play on the Steam Deck, a useful feature considering the limitations of the Steam Deck's portable-sized hardware. Games will use the system settings by default, but per-game profiles can be set up through the Quick Access Menu.

The rest of the updates include a number of fixes and improvements to the console's various keyboards, as well as improvements for players switching between online and offline modes. You can check out the full patch notes for the update below.

Trying to decide what to play on your Steam Deck? Check out our list of some of the best games that have been "Deck Verified" by Valve.

Steam Deck Client Update

General

When connected to an external display, Steam Deck interface is now scaled to virtual 1280x800 resolution (more work on this feature and functionality is underway)

Added Steam hardware survey functionality for Steam Deck

Fixed issue with multiple new Steam Inventory items notifications appearing

Fixed issue with users showing up as Favorites when they are no longer friends

Fixed issues with various dialogs laying out incorrectly when the on-screen keyboard is visible

Fixed on-screen keyboard and magnifier interstitials not taking input on first launch of some games

Per-game performance profiles

Players can now set game-specific performance settings. This feature is accessed in Quick Access Menu > Performance > Advanced View

By default games will use the system performance settings

If per game settings are toggled on, a profile for the currently running title is created. Any edits will be saved and automatically applied when the game is launched

You can always toggle this off to go back to system default settings, or reset to system default settings at any time

Online / Offline

Improved performance when switching from offline to online modes

Improved availability of home screen sections when switching from offline to online modes

Fixed friends continuing to show as online when Steam is disconnected or switches to offline mode

Keyboards

Added the Bulgarian Phonetic Traditional and Phonetic keyboard layouts

Corrected the interaction between CapsLock and Shift

The keyboard shows AltGr symbol hints when AltGr is not active

The keyboard only shows AltGr symbols when AltGr is active

Non-ASCII characters work in desktop mode

Fixed the doubled 'Г' key on the Russian keyboard

Removed the 'ґ' key from the Ukrainian keyboard

Controllers

Removed rumble & haptics toggles from the Quick Access menu. These can be accessed in the Settings > Controller Settings page.

Moved Re-order Controllers button to the Other section in the Quick Access menu

Remote Play