The Star Wars Han Solo Spin-Off Movie Finally Has A Title

The untitled Han Solo spin-off film is untitled no longer. With less than a year to go before its release, Lucasfilm has finally shared the official name of the movie, which is simply Solo: A Star Wars Story.

Director Ron Howard shared the name in a video posted on Twitter today. He notes that shooting has wrapped, thanks the crew, and says that he hopes fans have enjoyed seeing the photos he's shared from the set. He then references the fact that they still haven't named the film, prompting Chewbacca to hand him a board with the name and logo on it.

Hey #Twitterville we just wrapped production so here's a special message #StarWars pic.twitter.com/8QJqN5BGxr — Ron Howard (@RealRonHoward) October 17, 2017

Solo: A Star Wars Story follows the same naming convention as the first Star Wars spin-off, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Further spin-offs are also on the way, though specifics have not been shared. Among the possible characters they may feature are Obi-Wan, Boba Fett, and Yoda.

Few details have been shared about Solo. One of the aforementioned images that Howard has shared suggests we may see the Kessel Run. Beyond that, we don't know much except that it will provide insight into the life of a younger Han Solo (played by Alden Ehrenreich). Solo's release date is set for May 25, 2018.